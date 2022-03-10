Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$110.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TD. Cormark raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$103.27.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD opened at C$98.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$102.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$80.68 and a 52-week high of C$109.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.