Totally (LON:TLY) Price Target Raised to GBX 70 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Totally (LON:TLY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on shares of Totally in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TLY stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.45) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.98 million and a PE ratio of 56.67. Totally has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.11 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.50 ($0.58).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Totally’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Totally’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.83%.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

