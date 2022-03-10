Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of LON TXP opened at GBX 83 ($1.09) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.91. The company has a market cap of £174.91 million and a P/E ratio of 276.67. Touchstone Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 37.75 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 160.98 ($2.11).

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

