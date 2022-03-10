Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$77.00 to C$87.00. The stock traded as high as C$53.60 and last traded at C$53.49, with a volume of 424454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.43.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TOU. TD Securities cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,503.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,871,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$339,767,731.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

