TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TowneBank were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $149,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

