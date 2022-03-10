Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. JOANN has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

