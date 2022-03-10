Traders Purchase High Volume of Pacira BioSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,035 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,094% compared to the average volume of 49 put options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCRX. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $71.37. 14,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $74.76.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $2,502,605. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

