Traders Purchase High Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XENE shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $662,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after buying an additional 1,914,797 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after buying an additional 1,311,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after buying an additional 1,191,154 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,696,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after buying an additional 564,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

