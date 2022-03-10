TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

TRSWF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. 3,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,114. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

