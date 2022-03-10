Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target Cut to C$23.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TCLAF stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $21.77.
Transcontinental Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transcontinental (TCLAF)
