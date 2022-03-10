Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Lowered to C$24.50 at National Bankshares

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$24.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCL.A. Scotiabank increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

Shares of TCL.A stock opened at C$18.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.33. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$18.25 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

