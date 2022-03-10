Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $1.00 to $3.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Transocean traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 1739957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

RIG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

