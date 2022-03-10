Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Trean Insurance Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TIG stock traded down $3.54 on Thursday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,659. Trean Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $179.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1,358.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

