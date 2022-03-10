Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $128,000.

Shares of EAGG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.24. 9,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,266. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.45 and a 1-year high of $56.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60.

