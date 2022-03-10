Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $100,479,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $105,882,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $59,177,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Seagate Technology by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 319,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Seagate Technology by 88.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 593,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,462,000 after acquiring an additional 278,485 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STX traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,084. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,086,755 shares of company stock worth $225,122,796. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

