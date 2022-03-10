Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 211 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $147,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,584. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.84 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

