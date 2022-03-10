Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $51.37 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,395 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $51,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 256,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,975. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

