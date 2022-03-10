Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNP. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.65. 228,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,322. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $29.05.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

