Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $5.19 Million in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,140. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $157.26 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.34.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

