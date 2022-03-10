Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 30,734 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 1.75% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $32,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 368,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 20,976 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 761,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,911,000 after acquiring an additional 37,851 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,324.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 293,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 273,238 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 500,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RODM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.82. 7,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,114. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42.

