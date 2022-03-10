Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 606 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,688 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,926 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,215,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,065,000 after purchasing an additional 660,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

CFG traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.90. 383,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

