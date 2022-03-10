Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,537,000 after purchasing an additional 84,924 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 9.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 188,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comerica by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,022 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,896,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,263,000 after purchasing an additional 65,030 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

