Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $42,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 47.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Trimble stock opened at $67.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average is $82.27. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.32 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

