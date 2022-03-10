Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,115 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 626.9% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 139,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,870,000 after purchasing an additional 120,589 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,282.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 14,995 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.02. The company had a trading volume of 77,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,311. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $247.82 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

