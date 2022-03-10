Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Trading Up 4.2%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100.40 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 99.90 ($1.31). Approximately 2,055,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,296,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.90 ($1.26).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.47) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.77) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £422.30 million and a PE ratio of 509.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.

In related news, insider Robert Orr purchased 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £49,440 ($64,779.87).

About Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

