TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) and Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and TROOPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks $218.82 million 2.15 -$2.68 million ($0.05) -166.37 TROOPS $4.29 million 63.71 -$67.92 million N/A N/A

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Profitability

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and TROOPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks -1.22% 0.41% 0.26% TROOPS N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TROOPS has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gilat Satellite Networks and TROOPS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats TROOPS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions. The Mobility Solutions segment provides advanced on-the-move satellite communications equipment, systems, and solutions, including airborne, maritime and ground-mobile satellite systems and solutions. The Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segment provides network infrastructure construction of the fiber and microwave network of PRONATEL in Peru. The company was founded by Yoel Gat, Gideon Kaplan, Amiram Levinberg, Joshua Levinberg, and Shlomo Tirosh in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

TROOPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

