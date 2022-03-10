True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the February 13th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 98.0 days.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.33. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

