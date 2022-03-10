TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.47 Million

Analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will announce $46.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $49.03 million. TrueCar posted sales of $65.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $196.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $211.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $249.04 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $272.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TrueCar.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in TrueCar by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 776,578 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TrueCar by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 433,404 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

