TrueFeedBack Price Tops $0.0018 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $4.16 million and $143,383.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00033506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00104411 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

