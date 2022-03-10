Truist Financial Comments on Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

UBER stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.74. 584,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,113,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of -98.44 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.