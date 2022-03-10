Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,279 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of GNL opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -761.87%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

