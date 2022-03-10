Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.77 Million in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 187,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,175,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after buying an additional 1,435,705 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,207,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 694,112 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,404,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,623,000 after buying an additional 640,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,011,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after buying an additional 565,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

