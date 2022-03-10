Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 68,168 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 108.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,168 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX opened at $18.45 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

