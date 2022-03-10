Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 1,780 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 10.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $271.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.58 and a 200-day moving average of $273.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.46 and a 1-year high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

