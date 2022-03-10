Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 292 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,194,000 after acquiring an additional 196,300 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,885,000 after buying an additional 180,771 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Zendesk by 721.2% during the 3rd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 205,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,895,000 after buying an additional 180,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $20,275,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zendesk by 2,608.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,494,000 after buying an additional 144,427 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZEN. Cowen downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

ZEN stock opened at $116.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 1.00. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $155.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $967,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,563,387 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

