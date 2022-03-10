Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $30.64 Average PT from Analysts

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWKS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Turing alerts:

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Turing has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. Turing’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Turing will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Turing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Turing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Turing by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,790 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Turing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Turing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.