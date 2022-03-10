Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TWKS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47. Turing has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turing will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Turing in the third quarter valued at about $16,701,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Turing during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Turing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Turing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

