Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stake Increased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 69,983 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 39,535 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth $508,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 509.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 134,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 112,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 81.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 379,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 170,160 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

