Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 29,400 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) by 119.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 3.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

