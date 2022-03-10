Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $901,000 Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First of Long Island by 84.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 71,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First of Long Island by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

