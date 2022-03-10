Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PIPR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth $9,524,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at about $584,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 472.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.60.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $130.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

