Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 15,300 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cohu were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cohu by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 30.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 495,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cohu by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,269,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Cohu by 2.1% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,134,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Cohu in the third quarter worth about $30,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $29.01 on Thursday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

