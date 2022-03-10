Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 248 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Albany International were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIN. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

AIN opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.17 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

