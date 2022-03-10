Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in American Software were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $709.08 million, a PE ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 0.75. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMSWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

