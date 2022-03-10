Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 45,937 Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,937 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 110,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Jason Lippert bought 5,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,021 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NX opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.92. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

