Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,425 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TRN stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRN. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

