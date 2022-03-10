Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 364.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 719,127 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,975,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,228,000 after purchasing an additional 390,489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 143.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 132,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 882.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,173 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $3,673,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $435,594.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RUSHA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $51.07 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

