Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $1.04 Million Position in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $8,523,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $3,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CNM opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core & Main Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

