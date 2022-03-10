Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,646 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Yext were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,464,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,401,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $122,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

