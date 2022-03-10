u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Shares Down 4.8%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.85 and last traded at $67.85. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average of $71.04.

u-blox Company Profile

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

